Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Rabies zones down to 27 provinces

stray dog in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27th March 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has declared 27 provinces temporary quarantine zones for rabies.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Grisada Boonrach has announced that six people have succumbed to the rabies virus since the outbreak began. Only 27 provinces remain red zones. More than 3 million cats and dogs nationwide have been vaccinated since October last year. Around 3.6 million more animals are expected to receive vaccinations by May.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

