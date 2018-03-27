Danish Minister to Migrants: Learn the Language or Pay for Your Own Interpreter

After a crackdown on ghettos, announced earlier this month, the Danish government is taking further steps on tightening demands on immigrants. Denmark’s hardline Integration Minister Inger Støjberg called on the “newcomers” to learn Danish – or fork out for interpreting services.

Danish Integration Minister Inger Støjberg has penned an article in the daily newspaper BT calling on immigrants to intensify their efforts to assimilate and immerse themselves in Danish society.

In her article, Støjberg identified a combination of laziness and direct reluctance as one of the reasons for the poor assimilation of the “new arrivals” as a result of being unable to master the Danish language despite having lived in Denmark for several years. However, she also placed part of the blame on the Danes themselves, who, she claimed, proved unable to set demands on the new arrivals, which led to the rise of parallel societies.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International