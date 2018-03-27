World leaders express condolences after Siberian shopping mall tragedy

World leaders have expressed their condolences after the fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo killed more than 60 people on Sunday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sent a telegram with condolences over the tragedy in Kemerovo and an offer to provide assistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Please accept my sincere condolences over the tragedy in Kemerovo where the awful fire claimed many lives. We were deeply shocked that many children were among those dead. Serbia, as a small country but a big friend, may provide any kind of assistance, we are ready to do what we can,” the telegram said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “shocked” by the footage from the fire scene and the reports about the accident, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said. Merkel “shares the grief of Kemerovo citizens and offers her condolences to them.”

Full story: nrt24.ru

NOVOROSSIA TODAY