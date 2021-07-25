Philippines Will Suspend Travel from Thailand and Malaysia from 25 July
Temples in Thailand offering free cremation services for COVID-19 victims
Over 590 temples throughout Thailand are offering free cremation services for those who die from COVID-19, as the national death toll steadily rises, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai today (Sunday).
These include 62 temples in Bangkok, 124 temples in and around the capital and 407 in the rest of the country.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World