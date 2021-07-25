  • July 25, 2021
Temples in Thailand offering free cremation services for COVID-19 victims

A Wat (temple) in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.



Over 590 temples throughout Thailand are offering free cremation services for those who die from COVID-19, as the national death toll steadily rises, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai today (Sunday).

These include 62 temples in Bangkok, 124 temples in and around the capital and 407 in the rest of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



