  • July 24, 2021
Poultry plant in Phetchabun closed after 1,600 workers infected with COVID

Poultry Chicken farm. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.



A frozen poultry processing factory in Thailand’s northern province of Phetchabun has been closed down after more than 1,600, of the 7,200, were found to be infected with COVID-19 during active screening yesterday (Friday).

Phetchabun Governor Krit Kongmuang said today that active screening is still under way today and it is expected that up to half of the total workforce of 7,200 may be infected.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



