  • July 25, 2021
Philippines Will Suspend Travel from Thailand and Malaysia from 25 July

COVID-19 in Philippines. The Pandemic Sub-National Reference Laboratory at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga on 9 May 2020. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Philippines will suspend travel from Thailand and Malaysia, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Philippines presidential spokesman said on 23 July that the travel restriction will take effect from 25 July and run to the end of the month. The Philippines has previously banned travelers from eight countries, including Indonesia and India.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



