  • July 26, 2021
Phuket welcomes Thai gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic 2020 Emblem with the logo of Japan Airlines (JAL). Photo: Masaru Kamikura. CC BY 2.0.



PHUKET (NNT) – The first Thai gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has arrived in Phuket on her return to Thailand, and a very warm welcome. The women’s taekwondo olympic champion will be spending her 14 days after arrival quarantine-free in Phuket as part of the Phuket Sandbox campaign.

Panipak Wongpattanakit, nicknamed “Tennis,” today arrived at Phuket International Airport after winning the the gold medal in the women’s taekwondo -49kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan on 24th July.

A celebration was held to welcome back the gold medalist, the national team coach Choi Young-seok, and men’s taekwondo olympian Ramnarong “Junior” Sawekwiharee from Japan, with the Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn greeting the team on arrival.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



