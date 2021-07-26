Phuket welcomes Thai gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics







PHUKET (NNT) – The first Thai gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has arrived in Phuket on her return to Thailand, and a very warm welcome. The women’s taekwondo olympic champion will be spending her 14 days after arrival quarantine-free in Phuket as part of the Phuket Sandbox campaign.

Panipak Wongpattanakit, nicknamed “Tennis,” today arrived at Phuket International Airport after winning the the gold medal in the women’s taekwondo -49kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan on 24th July.

A celebration was held to welcome back the gold medalist, the national team coach Choi Young-seok, and men’s taekwondo olympian Ramnarong “Junior” Sawekwiharee from Japan, with the Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn greeting the team on arrival.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





