Aeroflot to Resume Moscow-Phuket Flights in October
PHUKET (NNT) – Russia’s national airline Aeroflot is set to resume daily direct flights from Moscow to Phuket beginning on October 30, 2022.
The airline’s Moscow-Phuket service was suspended in March following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which triggered European Union sanctions against Russia, including aviation sanctions.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.