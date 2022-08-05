August 5, 2022

Aeroflot to Resume Moscow-Phuket Flights in October

7 hours ago TN
Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 ER in Moscow

Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 ER at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo: ЕршовКВН.




PHUKET (NNT) – Russia’s national airline Aeroflot is set to resume daily direct flights from Moscow to Phuket beginning on October 30, 2022.

The airline’s Moscow-Phuket service was suspended in March following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which triggered European Union sanctions against Russia, including aviation sanctions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



