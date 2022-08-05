Bangkok-Sungai Kolok Locomotive Riddled with Bullets









NARATHIWAT, Aug 4 (TNA) – The rapid train number 171 running from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok was fired with multiple shots.

Its driver and engineer were miraculously unscathed in the damaged locomotive and no one else was injured.

The incident happened to the locomotive number 4506 on the far southern track between Balo and Ruso railway stations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

