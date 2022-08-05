August 5, 2022

Bangkok-Sungai Kolok Locomotive Riddled with Bullets

7 hours ago
Train of State Railway of Thailand

Train of State Railway of Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




NARATHIWAT, Aug 4 (TNA) – The rapid train number 171 running from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok was fired with multiple shots.

Its driver and engineer were miraculously unscathed in the damaged locomotive and no one else was injured.

The incident happened to the locomotive number 4506 on the far southern track between Balo and Ruso railway stations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



