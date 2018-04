A Yala-Bangkok sprinter train was partially damaged after hitting a metal object while it was running in Kui Buri district of Prachuab Khiri Khan province early on Tuesday(Apr 17).

The crash with the object, later proved to be a large metal sheet, at 5.00am happened near the railway crossing at Ban Nong Tasua in Tambon Kui Buri, causing damages to the braking systems of three cars on the front, and the motor oil tank for the air conditioning system.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS