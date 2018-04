An alleged pickpocketing gang – a Vietnamese man and a Cambodian man and woman – were arrested amid Sunday’s Songkran revelry on Khao San Road in Bangkok.

Tourist Police deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal claimed on Tuesday that Phung Vinh Loi, 29, and Cambodians Tuy Ven, 35, and Tuy Chan Thoeun, 32, were found in possession of 25 mobile phones, Bt6,700 in Thai cash, Bt20,000 in foreign currency, two wallets and several credit cards.

Full story: The nation

By The Nation