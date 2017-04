CHONBURI — Those who feared being pelted with fish sauce, urine and motor oil during Songkran in Chonburi can now rest easy, as 10 people suspected of having caused the distasteful incident were arrested Thursday and charged Friday.

Ten men, aged between 17 and 33 years old, were caught by police on suspicion of being the perpetrators behind Thursday’s unsavory behavior toward motorists and passersby.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich