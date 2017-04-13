Happy Songkran? Motorists Pelted With Urine, Raw Fish, Motor Oil

CHONBURI — Local police said Thursday they were searching for a group of youths who were seen tossing bags filled with urine and other foul fluids at passing motorcycles and cars.

After the Facebook page Saha Group-Laem Chabang posted photos of youths chucking bags of urine, rotten eggs, fish sauce, pla-raa and motor oil Thursday early morning, Chonburi motorists redirected their travel routes to avoid the Liap Chai Fung Bridge for fear of being soaked in grime.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich