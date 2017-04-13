Thursday, April 13, 2017
Home > News > PM urges all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally

PM urges all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally

Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 12th April 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has urged all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally while safeguarding the nation’s key institutions.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made the comment after attending religious rites at Government House on the occasion of Songkran 2017. Also participating in the event were Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the premier’s wife, Cabinet members, and high ranking military and government officers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra orders aid for exporters in wake of strong baht

Thai death row convict in Vietnam receives visit from Thai diplomat

Royal Thai Police parade

Police chief honors outstanding journalists

Leave a Reply