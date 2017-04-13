PM urges all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally

BANGKOK, 12th April 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister has urged all Thais to celebrate Songkran traditionally while safeguarding the nation’s key institutions.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made the comment after attending religious rites at Government House on the occasion of Songkran 2017. Also participating in the event were Naraporn Chan-o-cha, the premier’s wife, Cabinet members, and high ranking military and government officers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil