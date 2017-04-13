‘Ladyboys’ among thousands reporting for military draft

Hundreds of thousands of young men have reported for conscription since the beginning of this month. And among them were some “beautiful” transvestites, who turned many heads at respective military units. This year, the Armed Forces plan to recruit 103,097 conscripts.

An estimated 76,953 conscripts will be recruited into the Royal Thai Army, with 16,000 under the Royal Thai Navy, 8,420 with the Royal Thai Air Force, 1,173 with the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, and 551 at the Defence Ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary.

