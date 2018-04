Phra Nakhon district office’s garbage collectors and cleaners have collected about 101.5 tonnes of rubbish littered on Khao San and surrounding roads by Songkran revelers during April 12-16.

The amount of garbage collected during Songkran festival from the afore- mentioned roads was 33.5 tonnes more that the amount collected during the same period last year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS