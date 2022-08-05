August 5, 2022

Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai international airport resumes operations Friday

7 hours ago TN
Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai international airport has resumed normal operations today (Friday) after its closure last Saturday. The first flight will be Thai Vietjet Air, scheduled to arrive from Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok at 6pm, followed by a return flight to Bangkok at 7.55pm.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) granted permission for the airport to resume operations from 10.30pm last night, after approving all the repair work and the physical condition of the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



