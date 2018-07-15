Nine injured in Phitsanulok as truck trailer rolls





Nine people were injured in Phitsanulok on Saturday night when a truck trailer overturned and crashed into three other vehicles waiting at a red light.

One of the victims was trapped inside her car until rescue workers secured the equipment needed to extract her.

By Mongkhonchaowarat Tangmangmee

The Nation

