Signs in Central Pattaya
Pattaya

10,000 runners take part in 27th Pattaya Marathon 2018

By TN / July 15, 2018

CHON BURI: About 10,000 runners from all over the world took part in the 27th Pattaya Marathon 2018 on Sunday morning, starting from Pattaya beach.

Chon Buri governor Pakarathorn Thienchai presided over the marathon’s opening ceremony, attended by Pattaya City officials and a large number of Pattaya residents as well as tourists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

