No time limit to elect Thai Prime Minister: House speaker-elect









House speaker-elect Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said Wednesday that there is no limit to how many times parliament will meet to select the prime minister and Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat will not necessarily be the sole prime ministerial candidate.

Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

He said that one joint meeting of the House and Senate may be enough, if Pita can muster the combined support of 376 MPs and senators.

By Thai PBS World

