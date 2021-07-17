  • July 17, 2021
First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo

The Japan National Stadium formerly known as New National Stadium. Olympic Stadium (Tokyo 2020). Photo: © Arne Müseler / arne-mueseler.com. CC-BY-SA-3.0.



TOKYO (Sputnik) – The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Olympic village in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Organizing Committee.

The infected person is a member of one of the foreign delegations, there is no information about the citizenship and gender of the patient.

Fears of coronavirus outbreak at Tokyo Olympics emerged earlier in July, when eight athletes from the Kenya women’s rugby team were classified as close contacts after someone from their flight to Tokyo tested positive.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International



