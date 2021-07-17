First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo







TOKYO (Sputnik) – The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Olympic village in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Organizing Committee.

The infected person is a member of one of the foreign delegations, there is no information about the citizenship and gender of the patient.

Fears of coronavirus outbreak at Tokyo Olympics emerged earlier in July, when eight athletes from the Kenya women’s rugby team were classified as close contacts after someone from their flight to Tokyo tested positive.

