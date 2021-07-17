  • July 17, 2021
Several Million Barrels of Yemeni Oil Plundered by Saudi-Led Coalition Every Month

Oil spills along the shore. Photo: Blondinrikard Fröberg / flickr.



TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Some “three to four million barrels” of Yemeni oil are plundered every month by the Saudi-led military coalition and its mercenaries, according to Yemen’s oil director.

Executive Director of the Yemeni Oil Company Ammar al-Azra’i announced the grim news in an interview with Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television news network on Friday, saying, “We do not know where the proceeds will be deposited.”

He stressed that the looting of crude oil and liquefied natural gas by the invading forces has prevented the payment of Yemenis’ salaries.

Al-Azra’i said that Saudi-led forces have seized four ships near the Saudi port of Jizan, “two of which are carrying gasoline for public use, one carrying fuel oil for factories and the al-Hudaydah power plant, and another one carrying natural gas.”

The Saudi-led coalition has imposed a crippling siege on Yemen, from land, air, and sea.

