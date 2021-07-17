  • July 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. South
  3. Samui Plus visitors,…

Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first test

Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first test

Koh Samui International Airport, owned by Bangkok Airways. Photo: Binderdonedat.



SURAT THANI (NNT) – The results are in for COVID-19 tests of more than half the foreign tourists arriving in Ko Samui yesterday in the Samui Plus campaign, with 5 out of 9 tested negative, with results pending for the remaining four. Local authorities have reminded visitors that they are sill required to follow disease control measures strictly.

Public Health Official for Ko Samui District Apidech Promkhum has revealed that 5 out of 9 foreign tourists, who were the first group to arrive in Ko Samui in the Samui Plus tourism campaign, have tested negative to COVID-19 on arrival.

Test results for the remaining 4 tourists are now pending. Visitors waiting for the results of their arrival tests are not allowed to leave their rooms until a confirmed negative to COVID-19 is received.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo
Asia

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in...

July 17, 2021
Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose as elderly in attempt to get vaccinated
Bangkok

Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose...

July 17, 2021
Record 141 COVID-19 deaths, 10,082 new cases reported on Saturday
News

Record 141 COVID-19 deaths, 10,082 new cases...

July 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.