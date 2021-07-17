Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first test







SURAT THANI (NNT) – The results are in for COVID-19 tests of more than half the foreign tourists arriving in Ko Samui yesterday in the Samui Plus campaign, with 5 out of 9 tested negative, with results pending for the remaining four. Local authorities have reminded visitors that they are sill required to follow disease control measures strictly.

Public Health Official for Ko Samui District Apidech Promkhum has revealed that 5 out of 9 foreign tourists, who were the first group to arrive in Ko Samui in the Samui Plus tourism campaign, have tested negative to COVID-19 on arrival.

Test results for the remaining 4 tourists are now pending. Visitors waiting for the results of their arrival tests are not allowed to leave their rooms until a confirmed negative to COVID-19 is received.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand






