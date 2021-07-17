  • July 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Up to 100…

Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose as elderly in attempt to get vaccinated

Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose as elderly in attempt to get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Up to 100 people have been caught posing as the elderly in an attempt to get vaccinated at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok’s main vaccination site for people aged 60 and over.

Many entered the incorrect age when they registered for vaccination through Thailand’s four main mobile phone operators and received an SMS or QR code containing their vaccination appointments.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo
Asia

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in...

July 17, 2021
Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first test
South

Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first...

July 17, 2021
Record 141 COVID-19 deaths, 10,082 new cases reported on Saturday
News

Record 141 COVID-19 deaths, 10,082 new cases...

July 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.