First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo
Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose as elderly in attempt to get vaccinated
Up to 100 people have been caught posing as the elderly in an attempt to get vaccinated at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok’s main vaccination site for people aged 60 and over.
Many entered the incorrect age when they registered for vaccination through Thailand’s four main mobile phone operators and received an SMS or QR code containing their vaccination appointments.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World