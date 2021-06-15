Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific diseases in Bangkok to resume on Wednesday







COVID-19 vaccine jabs for the elderly and those with any of seven specific non-communicable diseases in Bangkok, whose vaccination appointments were postponed due to an insufficient vaccine allocation, can get inoculated from tomorrow (Wednesday) at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, the Public Health Ministry announced today.

This applies to people aged at least 60 and those with any of seven diseases, namely chronic respiratory disease, heart and blood vessel disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease or stroke, cancer, obesity and diabetes, who registered for vaccination, via the Mor Prom app, and had their appointments postponed, said Vice Minister for Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





