  • June 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Indonesian fisherman rescued…

Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift

Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift

Port of Phuket in Thailand. Photo: Diego Delso.



PHUKET: An Indonesian fisherman was rescued by a local fishing boat and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town on Sunday (June 13) after he was adrift at sea in a small boat for nine days after his boat engine failed.

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, explained that the crew of local fishing boat ‘Boonlaap 2’ informed that Navy at 6:27pm on Sunday that they had found an Indonesian man adrift on a small boat south of Racha Noi Island, more than 30 kilometres south of Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence
Phuket

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

June 14, 2021
No Quarantine for Foreign Visitors under Phuket “Sandbox” Scheme
Phuket

No Quarantine for Foreign Visitors under Phuket...

June 13, 2021
Lower hopes for Phuket
Phuket

Lower hopes for Phuket

June 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.