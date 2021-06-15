Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift







PHUKET: An Indonesian fisherman was rescued by a local fishing boat and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town on Sunday (June 13) after he was adrift at sea in a small boat for nine days after his boat engine failed.

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, explained that the crew of local fishing boat ‘Boonlaap 2’ informed that Navy at 6:27pm on Sunday that they had found an Indonesian man adrift on a small boat south of Racha Noi Island, more than 30 kilometres south of Phuket.

By The Phuket News






