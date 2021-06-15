  • June 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut Apologizes for…

Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems

Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems

Prayut Chan-o-cha giving a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologized for the problems related to vaccine allocation while ensuring adequate supplies to cover the target population.

The prime minister said the government would provide sufficient supply of vaccines to the people as it targeted to administer 100 million doses within this year and also arranged the vaccine procurement plan for next year.

He said as the prime minister, he apologized for the problems that occurred in the vaccine rollout and took full responsibility for that. He instructed relevant agencies to create understanding among the people and ensured transparency in the vaccination campaign.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific diseases in Bangkok to resume on Wednesday
Bangkok

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific...

June 15, 2021
Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine
News

Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine

June 15, 2021
Total COVID-19 caseload passes 200,000 on Tuesday
News

Total COVID-19 caseload passes 200,000 on Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.