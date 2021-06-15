Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems







BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologized for the problems related to vaccine allocation while ensuring adequate supplies to cover the target population.

The prime minister said the government would provide sufficient supply of vaccines to the people as it targeted to administer 100 million doses within this year and also arranged the vaccine procurement plan for next year.

He said as the prime minister, he apologized for the problems that occurred in the vaccine rollout and took full responsibility for that. He instructed relevant agencies to create understanding among the people and ensured transparency in the vaccination campaign.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





