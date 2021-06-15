  • June 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Human Trial Starts…

Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine

Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine

ChulaCov19 Vaccine by King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – Chulalongkorn University on Monday started the human trial of its ChulaCov19 vaccine after successfully doing it with monkeys and mice.

Prof Dr Sutiipong Wacharasindhu, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, said the first phase of human trial for ChulaCov19 began with volunteers under supervision by many parties including experts from the Chula Vaccine Research Center to ensure maximal safety.

Past trial with monkeys and mice showed that the vaccine blocked the coronavirus from reaching blood circulation and highly stimulated immunity.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific diseases in Bangkok to resume on Wednesday
Bangkok

Postponed vaccinations of elderly, those with specific...

June 15, 2021
Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems
News

Prayut Apologizes for Vaccine Management Problems

June 15, 2021
Total COVID-19 caseload passes 200,000 on Tuesday
News

Total COVID-19 caseload passes 200,000 on Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.