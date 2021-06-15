Human Trial Starts for ChulaCov19 Vaccine







BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – Chulalongkorn University on Monday started the human trial of its ChulaCov19 vaccine after successfully doing it with monkeys and mice.

Prof Dr Sutiipong Wacharasindhu, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, said the first phase of human trial for ChulaCov19 began with volunteers under supervision by many parties including experts from the Chula Vaccine Research Center to ensure maximal safety.

Past trial with monkeys and mice showed that the vaccine blocked the coronavirus from reaching blood circulation and highly stimulated immunity.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





