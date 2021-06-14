Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead







Thais are experiencing déjà vu amid fear of vaccine shortages, confusion about free vaccination, and authorities’ empty assurances. Events in the run-up to the second week of nationwide mass vaccination were as chaotic as a week earlier.

Disappointed netizens vented their frustration over the weekend as medical facilities like Bangkok’s Kasemrad Hospital Bangkae and Thai Nakarin Hospital postponed vaccination appointments indefinitely. The Thai Ruam Jai, which sets up vaccination spots outside hospital in the capital, has also called off appointments from June 15 onward.

By Thai PBS World






