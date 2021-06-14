  • June 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand’s mass vaccination…

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead

Thailand’s mass vaccination drive stutters off the start line with more hurdles ahead

The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Bangkok. Photo: The Mall Group.



Thais are experiencing déjà vu amid fear of vaccine shortages, confusion about free vaccination, and authorities’ empty assurances. Events in the run-up to the second week of nationwide mass vaccination were as chaotic as a week earlier.

Disappointed netizens vented their frustration over the weekend as medical facilities like Bangkok’s Kasemrad Hospital Bangkae and Thai Nakarin Hospital postponed vaccination appointments indefinitely. The Thai Ruam Jai, which sets up vaccination spots outside hospital in the capital, has also called off appointments from June 15 onward.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control
News

Schools Reopen with Strict COVID-19 Control

June 14, 2021
Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities on Monday
News

Thailand records 3,355 new COVID cases, 17...

June 14, 2021
Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed
Bangkok

Public Parks In Bangkok Remain Closed

June 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.