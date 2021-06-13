  • June 13, 2021
Thai government urged to tell truth about vaccine supply levels to meet appointments

Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.



The Rural Doctors Society is demanding that the government, and the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), tell the truth about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and whether there are enough to meet current vaccination appointments.

In a statement, issued on Saturday, the network of doctors working in Thailand’s rural hospitals, predicts chaos this week, when more vaccination appointments are expected to be postponed and many people will be disappointed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



