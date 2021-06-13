Naftali Bennett Becomes Israel’s New Prime Minister, Ending Netanyahu’s 12-Year Tenure







The Knesset convened earlier today to hold a confidence vote on the new coalition government. Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel’s largest opposition party Yesh Atid, was given a mandate to form a coalition last month, after acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed the deadline.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina party, has become Israel’s new prime minister, unseating the country’s longest-serving head of government Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been in office since 2009.

The legislative body earlier voted by a narrow 60-59 margin to approve the new diverse coalition government.

By Henry Batyaev

