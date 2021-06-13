  • June 13, 2021
Majority doubt government’s COVID vaccination strategy: poll

The vaccine being moved to the temperature control room. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



A majority of people are not confident in the government’s administration of Covid-19 vaccination plans and doubt its goal of inoculating 50 million people with 100 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021 can be achieved, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 7-10 on 1,450 people throughout the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



