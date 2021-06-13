Majority doubt government’s COVID vaccination strategy: poll







A majority of people are not confident in the government’s administration of Covid-19 vaccination plans and doubt its goal of inoculating 50 million people with 100 million doses of vaccines by the end of 2021 can be achieved, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 7-10 on 1,450 people throughout the country.

