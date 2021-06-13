Thai Government Considers Setting up National Maritime Navigation Shipping Line







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Transport Ministry is considering a plan to set up a “National Maritime Navigation Line,” which would be created as an affiliate of the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT).

Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the shipping line would boost infrastructure deployment for the government’s southern land bridge and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) schemes until work is completed.

He said the proposed state-owned shipping line would also help Thai exporters and importers to rely less on foreign companies for freight transport and will be more convenient for businesses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





