  • June 13, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Heavy rain expected…

Heavy rain expected in 23 northern provinces Sunday and Monday

Heavy rain expected in 23 northern provinces Sunday and Monday

Two young boys riding a scooter on a flooded street. Photo: qimono (Pixabay)



People living in 23 northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand have been warned to brace for heavy and very heavy rain today and tomorrow, due to the influence of tropical storm Koguma, which is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam today.

The Thai Meteorological Department said today (Sunday) that the tropical storm was located in the Bay of Tonkin at about 4am this morning and has been moving westward at a speed of 15kph, with wind speeds of 65kph at its centre.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Cyclone Yaas Brings Heavy Rains to South
South

Cyclone Yaas Brings Heavy Rains to South

May 25, 2021
20 Runners Dead as Extreme Weather Hits China Ultramarathon
Asia

20 Runners Dead as Extreme Weather Hits...

May 23, 2021
Heavy overnight rain brings localized flooding in Pattaya
Pattaya

Heavy overnight rain brings localized flooding in...

May 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.