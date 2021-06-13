Heavy rain expected in 23 northern provinces Sunday and Monday







People living in 23 northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand have been warned to brace for heavy and very heavy rain today and tomorrow, due to the influence of tropical storm Koguma, which is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam today.

The Thai Meteorological Department said today (Sunday) that the tropical storm was located in the Bay of Tonkin at about 4am this morning and has been moving westward at a speed of 15kph, with wind speeds of 65kph at its centre.

By Thai PBS World






