Over 400 Schools in Bangkok Ordered to Close Due to Poor Air Quality

Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Students inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.


BANGKOK, Feb 26 (TNA) – Over 400 schools in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were ordered to close Wednesday and Thursday as the meteorological department forecast a rise in PM 2.5 pollution from Dec 26-28 in the capital.

The meeting of the cooperative center to tackle air pollution in Bangkok announced eight measures in response to the ultra-fine dust situation, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang.

