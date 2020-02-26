Over 400 Schools in Bangkok Ordered to Close Due to Poor Air Quality

Over 400 Schools in Bangkok Ordered to Close Due to Poor Air Quality1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 26 (TNA) – Over 400 schools in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) were ordered to close Wednesday and Thursday as the meteorological department forecast a rise in PM 2.5 pollution from Dec 26-28 in the capital.
The meeting of the cooperative center to tackle air pollution in Bangkok announced eight measures in response to the ultra-fine dust situation, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang.
TNA