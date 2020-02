PHUKET: A search has been launched for a Myanmar worker now missing at sea after the fishing boat he was on sank south of Phuket earlier today (Feb 26).

Officers from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Third Area Command at Cape Panwa were notified at about midday that a fishing boat had sunk about 2.9 nautical miles north of Racha Noi Island.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

