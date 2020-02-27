Thu. Feb 27th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Death Toll in Clashes Over Citizenship Law Rises as Uneasy Calm Settles in Delhi

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Bus with Passengers on the roof at Indian National Highway 34, Nakashipara-Nadia

Bus with Passengers on the roof at Indian National Highway 34, Nakashipara-Nadia. Photo: Biswarup.Ganguly.


Mass rallies have been rocking the country since December 2019 when India introduced a law to pave the way for illegal immigrants from several religious minorities who faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain Indian citizenship. The law, however, excluded Muslim migrants from the list.

The situation in the Indian capital is believed to have calmed down since Wednesday when the death toll from the outburst of violence climbed to 34 people. Earlier this week, authorities imposed a curfew in certain areas of New Delhi in order to stop the numerous clashes between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law that included stone-throwing and setting property on fire.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

9 dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike in Phuket

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Man shoots and injures wife at Central Plaza in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut concerned about campus flash mobs

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chinese Man, Thai Nominee Arrested in Bangkok for Loan Sharking

6 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close