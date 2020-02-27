Death Toll in Clashes Over Citizenship Law Rises as Uneasy Calm Settles in Delhi





Mass rallies have been rocking the country since December 2019 when India introduced a law to pave the way for illegal immigrants from several religious minorities who faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain Indian citizenship. The law, however, excluded Muslim migrants from the list.

The situation in the Indian capital is believed to have calmed down since Wednesday when the death toll from the outburst of violence climbed to 34 people. Earlier this week, authorities imposed a curfew in certain areas of New Delhi in order to stop the numerous clashes between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law that included stone-throwing and setting property on fire.

