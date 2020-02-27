Thu. Feb 27th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

7 hours ago TN
Buildings in Mecca

Buildings in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: GLady (Pixabay).


Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners’ entry for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic, Reuters reports.

The kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina, welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year with a peak for the haj pilgrimage. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It was unclear if the haj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July, would be impacted.

Entry is also suspended for visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

