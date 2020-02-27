Patient walks out of Trang hospital, sparks panic search





TRANG: A Chinese businessman with a fever walked out of a hospital on Wednesday night, sparking a frantic search before he was found with two friends – and all three were put in quarantine for possible Covid-19 infection.

Teams of local police and tourist officials scoured the Muang area after a private hospital and state-run Trang Hospital reported that the man, who was not named, left before receiving treatment.

