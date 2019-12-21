Sat. Dec 21st, 2019

Citizenship Law Protest: Death Toll Mounts to 11 in Uttar Pradesh, 15 Arrested in Delhi for Arson

Birla Mandir in New Delhi, India

New Delhi (Sputnik): In spite of stringent measures taken by the central government and police in India to curb ongoing protests taking place throughout the country over the controversial Citizenship Act, the demonstrations became violent in several parts of the country, resulting in deaths and arson attacks.

Delhi police confirmed on Saturday that 15 arrests have been made and around 40 has been detained in connection with violence in Daryaganj, a neighbourhood of Delhi, where a private vehicle was torched outside a police station. The arrested will appear in court later in the day.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh alone, 11 people were killed in three days of violent clashes with police, including an 8-year-old child. Thousands have been detained and official complaints have been registered against 10,000 people in the state.

