Australia’s Battle with ‘Catastrophic’ Wildfires Continues





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Australia’s battle with wildfire continues as the country’s most populous state was paralyzed by “catastrophic” fire conditions Saturday amid soaring temperatures.

“Catastrophic fire conditions are as bad as it gets,” New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. “Given we have a landscape with so much active fire burning, you have a recipe for very serious concern and a very dangerous day.”

Areas in western Sydney were forecast to hit 47 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit). Cooler air was expected to move through New South Wales late Saturday, although authorities warned that strong winds could push fires in dangerous new directions, AP reported.

