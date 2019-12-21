“Green Passports” for National Parks Visitors

“Green Passports” for National Parks Visitors1 min read
BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has launched the “Green Passport” campaign to encourage national park visitors to create cleanliness and help preserve environment.
One million “Green Heart Passport” books will be distributed from the upcoming New Year onwards in a bid to persuade parks visitors to adopt environmentally –friendly approach during their trips such as refraining from using Styrofoam containers, plastic bags and carrying garbage they generate out of the national parks.
TNA