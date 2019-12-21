“Green Passports” for National Parks Visitors





BANGKOK, Dec 21 (TNA) – The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has launched the “Green Passport” campaign to encourage national park visitors to create cleanliness and help preserve environment.

One million “Green Heart Passport” books will be distributed from the upcoming New Year onwards in a bid to persuade parks visitors to adopt environmentally –friendly approach during their trips such as refraining from using Styrofoam containers, plastic bags and carrying garbage they generate out of the national parks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



