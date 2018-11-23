Towed speedboat in Pattaya
Pattaya

Sattahip: Tourist found dead on yacht, foul play not suspected

By TN / November 23, 2018

A Canadian tourist was found dead on his yacht in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district early on Friday.

The Na Jomtien police were informed at 2.30am that T. G., 61, had died on his yacht that was docked at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Tambon Na Jomtien.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

