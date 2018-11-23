Man caught taking upskirt photos of young TV actress





A man has been arrested and charged with fitting a mobile phone to his shoe and taking upskirt photos of TV actress Patricia Tanchanok Good.

Natthawut Wongrattanakornchai, 40, was arrested at a fashion show in Gaysorn Village shopping mall in Pathumwan on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

