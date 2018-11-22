Former Russian Consul Charged With Forging Thai Visas

BANGKOK — Police have arrested a Russian in Chonburi on Thursday for allegedly forging hundreds of visas to Thailand.
Vitaly Garyevich Kulyushin was taken into custody by officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division and accused of selling forged Thai visas to Russians, Maj. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn announced Thursday.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
