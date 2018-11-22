Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
News

E-visa on arrival service now operating at 3 major airports

By TN / November 22, 2018

Electronic visa-on-arrival services are now operative at three major airports and will soon be available at two others, according to the immigration bureau.

Acting chief Surachate Hakparn said on Thursday booths had been opened at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports for visitors who applied in advance for e-visas via the immigration police online service.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close