E-visa on arrival service now operating at 3 major airports





Electronic visa-on-arrival services are now operative at three major airports and will soon be available at two others, according to the immigration bureau.

Acting chief Surachate Hakparn said on Thursday booths had been opened at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports for visitors who applied in advance for e-visas via the immigration police online service.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



