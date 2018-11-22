E-visa on arrival service now operating at 3 major airports

Electronic visa-on-arrival services are now operative at three major airports and will soon be available at two others, according to the immigration bureau.
Acting chief Surachate Hakparn said on Thursday booths had been opened at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports for visitors who applied in advance for e-visas via the immigration police online service.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
