Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand
News

Police Step Security at Loy Krathong Venues

By TN / November 22, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – About 55,000 police will be deployed to provide security at Krathong venues nationwide today as about 50,000 revellers are expected at ICONSIAM, the newly-opened shopping mall on the bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan yesterday inspected the Loy Krathong venues in Bangkok such as the Thewes pier, the Rama XIII bridge and ICONSIAM.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close