Police Step Security at Loy Krathong Venues





BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – About 55,000 police will be deployed to provide security at Krathong venues nationwide today as about 50,000 revellers are expected at ICONSIAM, the newly-opened shopping mall on the bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan yesterday inspected the Loy Krathong venues in Bangkok such as the Thewes pier, the Rama XIII bridge and ICONSIAM.

