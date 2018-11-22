Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan
News

Prawit, Thaksin bicker after ex-army bigwig joins Thai Raksa Chart

By TN / November 22, 2018

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has renewed a war of words with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who was upset at seeing a former subordinate joining the Thai Raksa Chart Party.

The subject of their latest spat centred on former deputy supreme commander Yossanan Raicharoen, who on Tuesday joined Thai Raksa Chart and immediately attacked the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). “The lessons over the past four years since the power seizure have shown the country is not moving forward, people are suffering and the economy shows no growth,” Gen Yossanan said after applying for membership in the party.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

