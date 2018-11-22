Rejected Afghan Asylum Seeker Allegedly Kills Elderly German, Unrest Feared





In September, Germany was shaken when thousands rallied in the eastern city of Chemnitz after a local man was stabbed to death in the street, allegedly by an Iraqi and a Syrian. Two months later, another town in the former German Democratic Republic made headlines with a gruesome murder; the suspect is a 20-year-old Afghan.

An 85-year-old pensioner from the eastern German town of Wittenburg in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania was killed in his bed; his throat was cut by an object thought to be a large knife. The suspect, who was arrested shortly after the murder, is an 20-year-old Afghan migrant who was hired to tend the victim’s garden and take care of his house.

The murder victim, Dietrich P., was well-known and respected in the town, the local outlet Ostsee Zeitung reports. A Bosnian man who looked after him and lived in the house witnessed his last minutes via a baby monitor. However, he didn’t suspect something was wrong; he thought that the young man was attempting to tuck in Dietrich’s blanket. The care-giver only suspected foul play when the dying man gasped.

Sputnik International

