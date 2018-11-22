BMW polizei cars in Germany.
News

Rejected Afghan Asylum Seeker Allegedly Kills Elderly German, Unrest Feared

November 22, 2018

In September, Germany was shaken when thousands rallied in the eastern city of Chemnitz after a local man was stabbed to death in the street, allegedly by an Iraqi and a Syrian. Two months later, another town in the former German Democratic Republic made headlines with a gruesome murder; the suspect is a 20-year-old Afghan.

An 85-year-old pensioner from the eastern German town of Wittenburg in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania was killed in his bed; his throat was cut by an object thought to be a large knife. The suspect, who was arrested shortly after the murder, is an 20-year-old Afghan migrant who was hired to tend the victim’s garden and take care of his house.

The murder victim, Dietrich P., was well-known and respected in the town, the local outlet Ostsee Zeitung reports. A Bosnian man who looked after him and lived in the house witnessed his last minutes via a baby monitor. However, he didn’t suspect something was wrong; he thought that the young man was attempting to tuck in Dietrich’s blanket. The care-giver only suspected foul play when the dying man gasped.

