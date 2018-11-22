Malware-Ridden Apps Installed by Over 500,000 Google Play Store Users





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – 13 now-removed malware-ridden Google Play Store apps had been installed by over 560,000 Android users, a report said.

A few of the apps – all created by the same individual – were even promoted within the Play Store’s “Trending” section, according to security researcher Lukas Stefanko.

It’s no secret that Google’s Play Store isn’t the best-policed app store out there. Malicious and nonfunctional apps appear on the store regularly, and they don’t always get removed in a timely manner, Tech Spot reported.

